Ray Liotta Engaged to Jacy Nittolo: See the Pic!

Ray Liotta has put a ring on it! The 66-year-old actor revealed he popped the question to his now-fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Liotta shared a picture of him with his arm around Nittolo, with her left hand resting on his heart. Her engagement ring is clearly visible. The Shades of Blue star tagged his 22-year-old daughter, Karsen -- whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Michelle Grace -- in the post.

"Christmas wishes do come true," he wrote. "I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!! @jacynittolo @karsen_liotta #merrychristmas ♥️💍."

Liotta hasn't been shy about his love for Nittolo. Last month, he shared a picture of the two of them at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in February and already referred to her as his "fiancée."

The feeling is mutual. Earlier this month, Nittolo wished Liotta a happy birthday on Instagram and called him the love of her life.