Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.

When ET spoke with the comedian about his role in the upcoming comedy, Murphy pointed out how he's more likely to play father roles more than ever before as proof that he's gotten "old."

"You know, it's funny, when I remember way back when they were trying to put together Dr. Dolittle 3 and the reason I didn't do that [is because] I was like, 'Raven [-Symoné] is a grown woman.' I said, 'I can't have no grown woman calling me Dad,'" Murphy recalled. "But now we're here, we're really here, and I think it's cool 'cause we still look like ourselves."

Raven-Symoné, now a happily married woman at 37 years old, agreed with her former onscreen father's reasoning -- although she noted that it sounded a lot like Murphy had "disowned" her.

"Listen, I agree with him. We have to do something else together," she added. "I'm down for the cause!"

While it's highly unlikely there's another Dr. Dolittle in the duo's future, there's no doubt fans would love to see the comedic actors reunite onscreen.

In the meantime, Raven-Symoné has plenty on her plate with her acclaimed Disney Channel series, Raven's Home. The sequel to the iconic That's So Raven series is currently in its fifth season and fans are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the original Disney Channel series.

"It's our 20th anniversary and it's amazing how long this franchise brand has lasted in the hearts of the community," Raven-Symoné told ET. "I'm so happy for it. And the fact that 'That's so Raven' is also a sentence, is crazy to me. Now where's my coin? Nah, I’m just playing."

You People premieres in select theaters on Jan. 20 and debuts Jan. 27 on Netflix.