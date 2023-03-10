Raquel Leviss Gives an Update on the Status of Her and Tom Sandoval's Relationship Amid Affair Fallout

Raquel Leviss is addressing the current status of her controversial relationship with Tom Sandoval.

Leviss and Sandoval's months-long affair was revealed publicly last week after Sandoval's longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, discovered an incriminating video and text messages on his phone, between him and Leviss.

Following her exclusive statement to ET apologizing to Madix and sharing that she is in counseling for her "unhealthy behavioral cycle," Leviss released a second statement late Wednesday evening, addressing the status of her relationship with Sandoval in the wake of the Vanderpump Rules stars' scandal.

"Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship," Leviss, 28, wrote on Instagram. She added, "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead... Right now I need to heal."

She also explained that she appreciates the extent to which their actions hurt and upset people, and she wants to focus on growing and learning as a person.

"Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones," Leviss added. "I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone."

Peoplewas the first to share the statement.

News of Sandoval and Leviss' alleged affair first broke earlier this month, with a source telling ET that there have been "too many instances where Ariana felt like Tom disrespected her and she finally ended things."

"Tom and Raquel’s incident has created a major split in the group with almost everyone against Tom and Raquel," another source told ET of the alleged affair, which has reportedly been going on for months. "The group feels like Tom has been going through some sort of midlife crisis, with the creation of his band and acting out at times. The girls are rallying around Ariana, but know in time she'll be OK."

Leviss released a public apology in a statement to ET on Wednesday, which can be read in full here. A source told ET, "Before publicly apologizing to Ariana, Raquel tried to get in touch with Ariana privately. Raquel first reached out on Friday, March 3 after the news of the affair broke.”

"Ariana responded to Raquel but wasn't ready to receive the apology," the source added. "Raquel also tried to apologize Wednesday before publicly releasing her statement, but she didn't hear back from Ariana."

Leviss' statement comes after she sent legal letters to Sandoval and her Vanderpump Rules castmates about the situation -- in some cases threatening legal action.