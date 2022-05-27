'Raising Kanan' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date: Watch the Teaser for 'Power' Prequel

Get ready for season 2 of Raising Kanan.

On Friday, Starz announced the premiere date for the upcoming season of the 1990s-set Power prequel: Sunday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT in U.S. and Canada. New episodes will drop weekly on the Starz app, Starz streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the StarzPlay platform across Europe, Latin America and Japan at midnight.

The third series in the Power franchise centers on the origin story of Kanan Stark and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who runs the family’s drug empire. MeKai Curtis plays young Kanan and Patina Miller portrays his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas. (50 Cent originated the role of Kanan in Power.)

In season 2 of Raising Kanan, Raq has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away. Kanan returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq expands the business into hostile mafia territory. Lou-Lou (Malcolm Mays) has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his side hustle get in the way of her expansion. Although Marvin (London Brown) remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s (Hailey Kilgore) forgiveness and become the father she deserves. The ties that bind this family are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together.

Omar Epps, Joey Bada$$ and Shanley Caswell round out the cast, along with Quincy Brown and Toby Sandeman recurring. Antonio Ortiz has been promoted to series regular as Shawn “Famous” Figueroa in the new season.

Watch the season 2 teaser below.

Raising Kanan premieres Sunday, Aug. 14 on Starz.

