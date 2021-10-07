Rachel Maddow Reveals She Underwent Surgery for Skin Cancer

Rachel Maddow is opening up about her recent cancer scare and encouraging her viewers to pay attention to their health. On Wednesday's episode of The Rachel Maddow Show, the 48-year-old host said she underwent surgery on Friday after a dermatologist told her she had skin cancer.

Maddow said her skin cancer was discovered after her partner, Susan Mikula, as well as her longtime hairdresser, noticed that the mole on her neck had changed. Thankfully, her procedure went well.

"I had a few days off because I had surgery at NYU Langone on Friday," Maddow told viewers. They're fantastic. They got it, they got all of it. I'm good. I have clear margins, the whole thing."

"I know I need to have everything checked, like, every five minutes from here on out because I do not want to get this again," she continued. "Susan was right! She always is! I am going to be absolutely fine. I'm going to be totally fine."

Maddow admitted that she hasn't been the best when it comes to staying on top of her health.

"It's only by the grace of Susan that I found mine in enough time that it was totally treatable, because I have been blowing off my appointments forever to get stuff like that checked, because I've assumed it will always be fine," she shared. "You do need to get this stuff checked at the doctor. Do not blow it off."

Rachel @Maddow shares that she had surgery last Friday to remove skin cancer. "I am going to be absolutely fine." Her message to viewers: "You should get checked. If you've got moles like I do, just get on a schedule with your doctor. Schedule a check now with your doctor..." pic.twitter.com/NUD9PJjpCk — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 7, 2021

Last November, Maddow took time off from her MSNBC show and said that Mikula, her partner of 22 years, had a challenging case of COVID-19 that left them both unsure if she would survive it.

"At one point we really thought there was a possibility that it might kill her and that's why I've been away," Maddow explained.

Mikula was thankfully able to pull through.

"She's the center of my life," Maddow said. "She's the organizing principle of my life. My relationship with Susan is the only thing at the end of the day that I would kill or die for without any hesitation."