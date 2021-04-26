Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Are 'Totally Down' for a Reboot of 'The OC' (Exclusive)

Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke are reuniting for a new podcast devoted to their hit TV series, The O.C. The actresses recently interviewed one another for ET, and dished on their podcast, their memories from set and their thoughts about the possibility of a reboot.

For their podcast,Welcome to the OC, Bitches!, Bilson and Clarke are going through and re-watching the entire series from the start to look back at all the memorable moments and fashions from the run of the popular show.

This has proven to an unexpectedly fresh experience for Bilson, who explained that she doesn't actually recall almost anything from the show itself.

"I've learned that I actually have zero memory and don't remember most of the things that happened on this show. So I'm kind of going through this with everyone else, re-watching it, discovering it," she said. "I wouldn't even say rediscovering it, [I'm] discovering it for the first time!"

"It's gonna be really fun just sharing all of the things that we went through and learning all of these things, maybe as some of you are when you watch it for the first time," she added.

Bilson has since become a mother since her time on the teen drama, and as the parent of a 6-year-old daughter, Briar Rose, the actress says she's seeing The O.C. in a whole new light.

"I'm watching it now as a mother, and I'm seeing all of these things that I'm definitely not OK with as a mother, so that's been eye opening," Bilson shared. "But more than anything it's just been a lot of fun."

That being said, Bilson told Clarke that her little girl won't be watching the show any time soon. When Clarke asked how old her daughter would have to be for Bilson to introduce her to the series, the actress said, "When she is 35 or older. I'm going to hold her off from it for as long as possible!"

However, Bilson explained that thinking back to her time on the show makes her feel "emotional and nostalgic."

"We were all going through it together and we really did love each other and we were so fortunate to have such an amazing group," Bilson recalled.

It's that indelible bond that makes Bilson and Clarke so excited about the possibility of reuniting with their former co-stars, and open to the idea of a reboot or revival series.

"I know we talked about definitely getting together personally, as a reunion... all of us getting together," Bilson shared. "I think we have spoken to some already, everyone's on board for that."

"But a reboot would be awesome," she added. "I think that's in the hands of [creators and executive producers] Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. There's still a ways to go, so maybe they'll figure it out! That'd be fun."

"Never say never!" Clarke agreed.

Bilson and Clarke's new podcast, Welcome to the OC, Bitches!, premieres Tuesday, April 27.

Meanwhile, in August, Mischa Barton also talked to ET about the possibility of an O.C. reboot.

"I think there are ways it could happen for sure. I mean in this industry there's a way to do everything. If you really wanna get The O.C. back, of course we could, of course there's a way," she said. "Characters can slightly change or diverge or come back as a cousin. Like, who cares?"

Barton's character, Marissa Cooper, died at the end of the third season.

"There was so much drama on that set that I feel like it had kinda reached its end," she noted. "Also with Marissa herself as a character, we had done a lot of storylines with her... and that felt like it was doing the character justice. But I do understand people wanting her to maybe come back and be raised from the dead so that she could be back up to her old antics. In that sense, like, I can relate to people's like need for that. I get it."