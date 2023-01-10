Quinta Brunson Wins First Major Acting Award for 'Abbott Elementary' at 2023 Golden Globes

Quinta Brunson is a first-time Golden Globe winner! The star and creator of ABC's breakout comedy, Abbott Elementary, had a big night Tuesday when she was crowned Best Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy.

Brunson, who did not win an acting Emmy for her performance as second-grade teacher Janine Teagues but did snag one for comedy writing, beat out last year's winner in the category, Hacks' Jean Smart, along with fellow nominees Only Murders in the Building's Selena Gomez, The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega.

Brunson started by thanking the studio and production companies that make the show. "Thank you for believing in this show about a group of teachers of Philadelphia," she said. "It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn't even imagine it would. But let's be real, I did imagine, and that's why I sold it to you."

Getting live texts from her family, the actress also shouted them out, along with "my wonderful, wonderful cast. I love you so much and I wouldn't be here if not for you."

Brunson is the first Black woman to win the award in this category since Tracee Ellis Ross won it for Black-ish in 2016.

Brunson is also nominated as a producer with the show's Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy nomination. Brunson's co-stars, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won her first Emmy in September, are also nominated for individual acting awards.

The 33-year-old is up for two Critics Choice Television Awards, two Independent Spirit Awards and a Satellite Award.

Brunson spoke with ET about Abbott Elementary having famous fans, including Oprah Winfrey.

"I am honored," Brunson said in September. "We make this show for people, all people -- Oprah and my aunt to watch alike, and just enjoy spending time with this group of people, in this school, once a week."

"That Oprah is a part of that, means the world to me. The fact that Oprah is watching the show at the same time as my cousins -- I love it. It's exactly what we do it for. We just want to bring people together with the show, and make them laugh," she added.

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.