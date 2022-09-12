Quinta Brunson Makes Her Fashionable 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Debut

From Abbott Elementary to the Emmys! Quinta Brunson is making her red carpet debut at the 2022 Emmy Awards. The 32-year-old star and creator of ABC's hit new series celebrated her comedy's breakout success by attending the annual awards show on Monday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Brunson strutted down the annual awards show's red carpet in a stunning bronze gown, custom designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The actress paired her gown with a beautifully coiffed head of curls akin to Jessica Rabbit.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brunson is nominated for three Emmys for Abbott Elementary, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as optimistic teacher Janine Teagues.

The nods make the former A Black Lady Sketch Show star the first Black woman to receive three Emmy noms for the same comedy series. Michaela Coel earned a similar accolade last year, scoring four noms for the limited series I May Destroy You.

Supporting stars Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Janelle James also scored nominations for their roles on Abbott. And prior to the Emmys live broadcast, the show won in the category for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

If Brunson were to win either Lead Actress in a Comedy or Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, she would be the second Black woman to win either category, ever. Isabel Sanford won the former in 1981 for her iconic role as Louise on CBS' The Jeffersons and Lena Waithe won the latter alongside co-writer Aziz Ansari in 2017 for Netflix's Master of None.

"What an honor to be nominated by the Television Academy. Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream," Brunson previously said of her nominations. "It’s a joy we get to share with the amazing people who watched our first season. None of this would be possible without my incredible, supportive EP’s Justin Halpern, Randall Einhorn & Patrick Schumacker, our incredible writers room, our insanely talented cast, and the hard-working teams at ABC and WBTV for helping to bring Abbott Elementary to life. Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank teachers. Thanks for being our inspiration."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.