Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

The royal family is about to get a new member! Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, is expecting her third child with her husband, Mike Tindall. The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, already share Mia, 6, and Lena, 2.

A source tells ET that the queen is "aware and delighted at Mike Tindall and Zara’s happy news."

Mike, 42, first revealed that he'll soon be a dad of three during an episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, quipping that he'll "run out of arms" when the little one arrives.

"It's been a good week for me. [We] had a little scan last week [and a] third Tindall [is] on its way," he said, before joking that he and Zara are considering names like Covey and Covina.

"She's very good," Mike added of his 39-year-old wife. "Always careful because of things that happened in the past."

As a dad to two daughters already, Mike wasn't shy about his desire for baby number three to be a boy.

"We're really looking forward to it. I'd like a boy this time. I've got two girls," he said. "I would like a boy, but I will love [the baby] whether [it's] a boy or a girl... but please be a boy!"

While the couple has yet to tell their kids the happy news, Mike is confident that they'll be delighted.

"We haven't told Mia yet, because we knew she'd tell everyone at school," he admitted. "... I think she'll be happy about it. She's been requesting another sister or brother, so we've hopefully fulfilled that role for her."

"She just wants something different now," he continued. "Lena's growing up, she's two-and-a-half now, [so Mia] wants something younger to play with and dress up."

