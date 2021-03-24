Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Gives Birth to Baby Boy on a Bathroom Floor

Queen Elizabeth II's 10th great grandchild arrived in a very dramatic fashion! Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, welcomed a baby boy on Sunday with her husband, Mike Tindall.

Mike confirmed the news on the Monday episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby, noting that his baby boy arrived at 6 p.m. local time on Sunday night, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Though Mike claimed he and Zara had not picked out a name at the time, a spokesperson for the couple later toldThe Telegraph that their third child has been named Lucas Philip Tindall -- the middle name in honor of both Mike's father as well as Zara's grandfather, Prince Philip, who recently returned to Windsor Castle after an extended hospital stay.

But it was the way in which little Lucas arrived that was unusual. The baby boy came so quickly that his parents didn't make it to the hospital in time and instead welcomed him "on the bathroom floor," his father shared.

"Fortunately, Zara's friend, Dolly -- she's actually more important than I am at making sure, she's been at all three of my children's births -- she was there, and recognized that we wouldn't have gotten to hospital in time," Mike shared on the podcast. "So yeah, it was run to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

Luckily the two midwives who were supposed to attend to the birth were able to get to the house just as the little boy was coming out.

"The second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived," Mike shared of the dramatic birth.

As for the couple's two daughters, Mia, 7, and Lena, 2, they weren't present for the big moment.

"Fortunately, Zed, she'd had contractions through the night," Mike said of Zara. "I think she hadn't slept well the night before, so she had someone take the kids for the day."

He added that the girls are "over the moon" to have a baby brother.

The professional rugby player went on to praise his wife, saying, "As every man will say, she was a warrior, as always, they always are. We could never judge a woman in terms of what they have to go through, childbirth. But no, she was back up. We went for a walk this morning."

He added that there are no plans for the couple to have any more children.

"I literally was like, snip snip. I got my boy, I'm out," he joked.

According to royal reporters, the queen issued a statement following the birth of her great grandchild, saying, "The queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th great grandchild when circumstances allow."