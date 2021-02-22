Queen Elizabeth to Make TV Appearance Ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey Interview

Westminster Abbey announced on Monday that due to the annual Commonwealth Day service being canceled this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Her Majesty will instead be part of a BBC One television special. Titled A Celebration for Commonwealth Day, the broadcast will also feature a number of other members from the royal family, including Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

"The Commonwealth Service is one of the Abbey's most important annual services, but as it is not possible to gather here, we have seized the chance to take the celebration well beyond these walls," the Dean of Westminster, Dr David Hoyle, said in a statement. "We are so pleased that this rich and vibrant BBC programme with the Royal Family and the Abbey at its heart will celebrate our global connections at a time when we are all so physically isolated."

Meanwhile, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will mark Meghan and Harry's first televised interview since their engagement in November 2017. The two, who officially confirmed their exit as working members of the royal family last week, will discuss everything from their marriage to drama with Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, and how they've handled life under intense public pressure.

Oprah's best friend, Gayle King, teased earlier this month that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't hold back during the interview, answering all the media mogul's burning questions.

"I know she's been working on the questions all weekend long," she said on CBS This Morning. "I'm told nothing is off limits, nothing is off limits. She can ask anything she wants."

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Hear more on what to expect from the 90-minute discussion in the video below.