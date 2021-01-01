Queen Elizabeth, Taylor Swift and More Stars Share Messages of Hope for 2021

From Her Majesty's lips to 2021's ears.

Celebrities have taken to social media to celebrate the end of 2020 -- and hopefully ring in a better New Year -- including Jada Pinkett Smith, Reese Witherspoon and Taylor Swift. The latter did so donning a bear costume and simply writing, "bye 2020, it’s been weird."

The Royal Family's official Twitter account, meanwhile, shared a quote from Queen Elizabeth referencing the continued coronavirus pandemic that plagued this year but acknowledging brighter days to come.

"We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again," the tweet reads.

Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year. pic.twitter.com/G5AMIcQIyl — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 31, 2020

Here's what else Hollywood and beyond had to say on New Year's Eve:

Candace Cameron Bure

"I spent more time with my family than I have in the last 12 years, I watched more sunsets than I ever have and laughed a lot at the little things. This year wasn’t what any of us expected, but I see the blessings of it. It was weird, it was tough and downright awful at times, but I always find the silver lining. My family relationships grew and I spent more time focusing on the Lord and my relationship with Him. Those are eternal blessings. May God bless us all in 2021."

Bindi Irwin

"2020 - Words seem to fall short when trying to describe this year... I feel like the best way to look forward is to also be reminded of all that has happened to bring you to this very moment. For us, this year was filled with both tremendous joy and heartbreaking loss."

Kourtney Kardashian

" 2021mood🐆"

Sarah Jessica Parker

Jada Pinkett Smith

"I welcome you 2021 with open arms. I have no expectations. I’m going to be still and grateful✨💖✨"

Chrishell Stause

"Cheers to a fresh start! Sending so much love and positivity your way! Happy New Years beauties!! 🥳💕 (Also I am still in bed in sweats, not leaned on a rock in a bikini pretending not to be cold. But 2020 was tough enough. A little less reality is fine here I think 😆🤣🤷🏻‍♀‍)"

Taylor Swift

Reese Witherspoon

"I know 2020 has been incredibly difficult and we have to take space just to grieve what was lost... There were also a lot of great things that happened this year, people connecting in ways they never have, appreciating the things that are important in life, people speaking up and telling their stories and people really listening. That has a profound impact in this world," she says in the video, going on to thank essential works and teachers. "Let's go forward into 2021 -- it cannot get here fast enough -- and let's do it with love and hope for brighter days ahead."