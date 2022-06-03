Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet in Person for the First Time

Queen Elizabeth has officially met her namesake in person! The 96-year-old monarch met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 11-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana, on Thursday, after Trooping the Colour, a source confirmed to ET.

The meeting also served as a moment for the queen to be reunited with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 3-year-old son, Archie. According to the source, the queen is also expected to see the couple's baby again on Saturday for her first birthday. Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet in June 2021 in California and shared that her name honors Harry’s grandmother, as well as his mother, the late Princess Diana.

The queen and Lilibet’s meeting comes as Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, made their return to England for the first time with their children for the sovereign's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, honoring her 70 years on the throne. In April, the couple paid a visit to the U.K. ahead of the Invictus Games, and had an intimate meeting with Queen Elizabeth.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

In April, Harry dished about his meeting with his grandmother and how their relationship has evolved since he made California his permanent home.

"Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her," Harry shared during an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb. "She’s on great form. She’s always got a great sense of humor with me," Harry said of his relationship with his grandmother. "It was really nice to catch up with her."

After making an appearance at Trooping the Colour on Thursday, Harry and Meghan stepped out for the Service of Thanksgiving on Friday at St. Paul's Cathedral in London -- marking the first time they were photographed in the same room as Prince William and Kate Middleton since they were last all seen together at the Commonwealth Day service in 2020. At the time, the 2020 service marked Harry and Meghan's final engagement as senior royals.