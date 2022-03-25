Queen Elizabeth Is All Smiles During Rare Public Appearance

Though Queen Elizabeth II has been keeping a low profile after facing a series of health setbacks in the past few months, including testing positive for COVID, the 95-year-old British monarch stepped out this week for an official engagement at Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty viewed a selection of artifacts from Halcyon Days, commemorating the luxury brand's 70th anniversary at the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle.

While wearing a white flower-printed dress, black shoes, and holding a walking stick, the queen studied the hand-decorated archive enamelware from the 1950s to present day. She also watched demonstrations of traditional methods of enamel decoration and gilding by hand from master artisans Susan Shakespeare and Susan Jones.

Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While Queen Elizabeth has been cutting her duties and appearances back significantly in recent months, it's still a big year for her. The year 2022 marks her Platinum Jubilee, meaning her 70th anniversary on the throne, as she continues her reign as the longest-serving British monarch.

Her Majesty is being honored on the cover of British Vogue's April issue with a stunning black-and-white throwback photo from the early years of her reign.

"The queen is the ultimate style icon," royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET. "Her use of color has set the trend over the decades. She's always been a step ahead of fashion. Her style is timeless and, of course, this is her Jubilee year. She is going to be celebrated throughout the year as the only British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne. I think we can expect many magazine covers. Vogue just happened to get there first."

Up next for Queen Elizabeth is the upcoming Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, honoring her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021. Senior members of the royal family will be in attendance at the ceremony next Tuesday.

"We are, of course, expecting the queen at the service," Nicholl tells ET. "It has been her hope very much that she is going to be there, and of course all senior members of the royal family."

