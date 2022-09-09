Queen Elizabeth II's Burial to Reunite Her With Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II is going to be reunited with Prince Philip. When the late monarch, who died on Thursday at age 96, is buried later this month, her husband of 73 years will be transferred from his current resting place to be by her side.

When Philip died in April 2021, he was interred in the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel. However, that was never meant to be his final resting place, The Telegraph reported at the time.

Instead, the plan was for Philip to be moved to the church's King George VI memorial chapel when Queen Elizabeth died and was laid to rest there, per the outlet. It's there that the remains of her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and sister, Princess Margaret, are housed, the outlet reported.

Elizabeth first met Philip in 1939 when she was just 13 years old. They got engaged in 1946 and married the next year. They welcomed their first child, who's now King Charles III, in 1948. They went on to have three more children -- Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward.

In honor of their 50th anniversary in 1997, the couple gushed over each other.

"I think the main lesson that we have learnt is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient of any happy marriage. It may not be quite so important when things are going well, but it is absolutely vital when the going gets difficult," Prince Philip said. "You can take it from me that the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance."

"He is someone who doesn't take easily to compliments but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know," Queen Elizabeth said.

After his death, Queen Elizabeth paid tribute to Prince Philip by wearing the same sapphire chrysanthemum brooch that she donned for a photo call on her honeymoon and using his cane at an official royal event.

For updates on Queen Elizabeth's death, visit ET's ongoing coverage here.