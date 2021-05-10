Queen Elizabeth Giggles Remembering Award She Won 80 Years Ago

Queen Elizabeth II is getting back to work and appears to be in good spirits following the heartbreaking death of her husband, Prince Philip. The 95-year-old British monarch spoke in a virtual call with the Royal Life Saving Society, recalling winning the Junior Respiration Award back in 1941.

Her Royal Highness was the first person to win the honor.

"Well it was of course, all done in the Bath Club in the swimming pool, and I suppose I didn't really actually realize quite what I was doing," the queen admitted. "I think I must have been 12 or 14 or something. It was a very long time ago, I'm afraid."

When a volunteer informed her that it was actually 80 years ago, Her Majesty let out a giggle and declared, "That's terrible! I didn't realize I was the first one, I just did it. I had to work very hard for it. But it was a great achievement and I was very proud to wear the badge on the front of my swimming suit."

The event marked the first time Queen Elizabeth has spoken publicly since Prince Philip's funeral last month.

