'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Shares Adorable Message for Brother Drew's Newborn Son Parker

Jonathan Scott took to Instagram on Friday to congratulate his brother and Property Brothers co-star, Drew, on the arrival of his first child, a boy named Parker James Scott.

"Parker James… you don't know this yet but you're the luckiest kid in the world to have such an incredibly loving mommy and daddy," Jonathan captioned the same photo that Drew posted several days earlier to announce Parker's arrival. It's a black and white shot of Drew with his wife, Linda Phan, holding the tiny baby's hand. "I'm gonna spoil you 🥰," Jonathan wrote.

Drew and Linda welcomed Parker on May 12, the same day as their third wedding anniversary. They announced the pregnancy last year after a long fertility journey. In April, Drew opened up to ET about the process: "I'm just excited. This has been a long journey to get here, and we are really excited about this. And Linda is going to be the best of moms. I know she is and I'm excited to flex my dad hat a little bit."

On Wednesday, Drew announced Parker's arrival with the words "Our lives are forever changed."

Also in April, Jonathan told ET he was ready to accept his position as "cool uncle" and shared his plans for the little one's arrival. "I'm not going to lie, I have full-on plans to be the coolest uncle that's ever existed," he said.