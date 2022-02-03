‘Project Runway’ Finale: Tommy Hilfiger Predicts Designer Will Be Beyoncé’s Next Costumer (Exclusive)

Project Runway season 19 has finally reached the end! The season, which was the first without a host, has gone from 19 fashion hopefuls to four. On Thursday's episode, the remaining designers give it their all during New York Fashion Week, for the chance to become the next style star.

In ET's exclusive clip, Tommy Hilfiger has a larger than life vision for designer Chasity Serel. The veteran fashion mogul pays one of the highest compliments to the Houston-based designer after one of the final challenges of the season.

“So, Chasity, where do you see yourself three to five years from now?" he asks.

“Taking my brand for me, worldwide,” the young designer replies. "And not only that, I see myself as a designer helping the next generation.”

Impressed with her response and most importantly her design piece, Hilfiger adds his vision. “I think you’re missing one thing,” he says. “Making costumes for the stars.”

“I would love that,” Serel replies.

Hilfiger continues, “If Beyoncé, if [Jennifer Lopez], if Ariana Grande, all of these top performers could see this, you would have orders.”

Tonight’s season 19 finale episode of Project Runway will see either Serel, Coral Castillio, Shantall Lacayo or Kristina Kharlashina taking home the grand prize during New York Fashion Week.

Project Runway airs at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.