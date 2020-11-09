Pro Golfer John Daly Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Bladder Cancer and Undergone Surgery

Two-time major champion and golf legend John Daly revealed that he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer and underwent successful surgery, all discovered after health issues caused him to withdraw from a Charles Schwab Series event last month in Missouri. Daly told the Golf Channel he thought he believed it was a battle with kidney stones, but testing revealed a cancer that needed to be removed.

"[The doctor] said there's an 85% chance it comes back. So I've got to go back and see him in three months. They will probably have to cut it out again," Daly said, via Golf Channel. "It's probably going to come back, and then another three months that you don't know. You just don't know. Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don't know all the details. But it doesn't look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there's a miracle."

Daly has remained optimistic, even taking to Twitter after the news broke to thank those who had reached out with support.

Hey All, thank you all so much for all the love, texts, msgs & support thru this! It’s all still shocking for me but know I’ll do what I have in me to beat this! My whole life I’ve beaten the odds, so it’s NOT time to stop now! Ready for 2020 to be fkn over! #gripitandripityall — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) September 11, 2020

Daly, 54, has battled health conditions before, collapsing at a Champions tour event in 2015, and he petitioned the USGA, R&A and PGA of America for use of a cart because of a knee condition. His 1991 PGA Championship and 1995 Open Championship win have him exempt into the field at both major championships until the age of 60. The last PGA Tour event he played was the 2019 Safeway Open and his last professional win was on the Champions tour in 2017 at the Insperity Open.

"Well you know what, I always tell people I've lived one hell of a life. No matter what happens, I'm not scared to die or anything," Daly told the Golf Channel. "It would have been nice to play the last seven or eight or 13 years of my career a little more healthy. But hey, I'm still working, I'm still living life, I'm still doing the things I need to do. ... I can accept the challenge. I'm not scared of that. I just want my kids to be OK and everyone else in my family."

This story was originally published by CBS Sports on Sept. 10, 2020.