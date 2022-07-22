Priyanka Chopra Shares Family Photo With Baby Malti in 40th Birthday Roundup Album

Priyanka Chopra is sharing an inside look at her lavish 40th birthday celebration, while showing off a sweet family moment with husband Nick Jonas and their six-month-old daughter, Malti.

"Just a girl and her birthday squad," Chopra captioned a 10-photo Instagram carousel on Friday, leading with a large group shot of 18 people all clad in red and pink. The group stands on the steps of a large white building in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The next photo in Chopra's album is a more intimate family shot, in which the smiling actress holds her baby girl and hubby Jonas shows off a pint-sized cake. An inscription on the dessert reads, "Happy 6 Months B-day MM," while Malti -- whose face is covered with a white heart emoji -- dons a "6 Months" onesie and pink tutu.

Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

"So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)," she wrote.

In the subsequent photos, Chopra and her crew can be seen smiling, dancing, sunbathing, swimming and dining throughout the fun-filled vacation, "planned and executed by perfection," she wrote, by none other than Jonas. "Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday... you really know how to love, baby. I'm a lucky girl."

"I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special," she continued. "Thank you to everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here's to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed."

Jonas took to Instagram earlier in the week -- on Chopra's actual birthday, Monday, July 18 -- to crown his beloved as "the jewel of July" and publicly share his heartfelt wishes. The Dancing With Myself co-host posted several snaps from their beachside getaway.

Among them was a pic of Jonas holding up a custom towel which read, "Priyanka! The Jewel of July, est. 1982," as well as shots of the pair on the beach where Chopra stunned in a yellow Montce look, Chopra enjoying a birthday dinner as an "80's baby," and a seaside fireworks show.

His wife is not the only lady in his life that Jonas has been gushing over. Just this month, ET spoke with the 29-year-old singer, where he revealed that parenthood has been an adjustment -- in a good way.

"It is certainly life changing," Jonas told ET. "[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy."

Jonas further gushed, "All is good."

Malti even gets exclusive concerts from the Jonas Brothers member, with Jonas telling ET in May about his "beautiful" serenades to the little one.

"I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it's beautiful," Jonas said. "I'm singing just a lot of, you know, old classics. My wife kind of plays her more of the stuff that's on the iPod or whatever, but I sing."

For more on the pair and their family, check out the video below.