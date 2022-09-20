Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Daughter Takes First Trip to New York City -- See the Precious Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti, celebrated a special milestone! On Tuesday, the proud mommy shared a series of pictures featuring her and her little lady, writing, “Our first trip to the big 🍎😍🧿."

In the photos, Chopra holds little Malti as they sit in the window sill and look down at New York City. Chopra and Jonas’ baby girl is completely into the city as she keeps her head turned toward the window.

“Best accessory in life 😍,” Nina Dobrev wrote in the comments.

“Beautiful pic 😍,” Sofia Barclay added.

In another picture posted on her Instagram Story, Chopra shared a picture from her lunch break, which featured her baby girl lying on her chest. As with all of her photos of her daughter, Chopra keeps her face away from the camera.

Earlier this month, Chopra gave her followers a look at her and Malti’s Labor Day celebration.

“My whole ❤️,” she captioned the pic on her Instagram Stories, which shows her looking adoringly at the baby girl whose face is covered with a white heart emoji.

Chopra and Jonas, 30, announced the arrival of their daughter, via surrogate, in January. In May, the pair shared that their daughter spent over 100 days in the NICU following her birth.

In July, Jonas dished to ET about parenthood and his daughter.

"It is certainly life-changing," the “What a Man Gotta Do” singer told ET. “[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy."

Jonas further gushed, "All is good."