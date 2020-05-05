Priyanka Chopra Gets the Cutest At-Home Met Gala Makeover From Her Niece

Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala looked a little different this year. The Met's annual event was postponed until October 29 due to the coronavirus, but the 37-year-old actress made the most of it by having her niece, Krishna, help her dress up anyway.

While the theme of this year's gala was set to be "About Time: Fashion and Duration," Chopra changed course and opted to dress for a "Pretty Pretty Princess" theme instead.

The actress sported a denim dress and tiara in the sweet pics, which showed Krishna applying her makeup and leading Chopra's "glam and creative direction."

"First Monday in May," Chopra captioned the shots.⁣ "This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess"

Chopra isn't the only celeb who still acknowledged the Met Gala this year. In fact, Mindy Kaling celebrated the event by recreating Jared Leto's 2019 look, in which he accessorized with a replica of his own head reminiscent of Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2018 line.

The Met's Costume Institute encouraged fans to do the same by starting the #MetGalaChallenge, which invited fans to recreate past Met Gala red carpet looks from home.

