Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Baby Daughter Malti's First Diwali in Adorable Matching Outfits

Baby's first Diwali! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated a sweet milestone with their 9-month-old daughter, Malti, all wearing matching off-white ensembles.

Little Malti, whose face is covered up with a white heart emoji in the photos, wore a beautiful printed top and skirt with a rose-shaped headband.

Chopra, 40, wore an embellished gold bra top and sheer sweater over top with an intricate matching skirt. Jonas, 30, donned a satin kurta and matching pants.

"Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali," Chopra captioned the photos. "Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer."

Jonas shared his own post, writing, "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali"

The Chopra-Jonas family weren't the only stars celebrating Diwali. Mindy Kaling also shared some pics of her stunning ice blue falguni peacock dress and silver flower necklace from Sethi Couture, writing, "Diwali week is especially thrilling this year because there are so many fun events for me and my family. The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognizing togetherness, redemption... and new clothes! I feel lucky to share fashion from some of the most incredibly talented Indian designers."