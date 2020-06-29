Princess Eugenie Shares Photo of Her Back Scar to Encourage Others to Be ‘Proud’ of Their Blemishes

Princess Eugenie wants her followers to embrace their scars. The 30-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson took to her official Instagram page over the weekend to share a close-up shot of her large surgery scar that runs down her spine.

"Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day. I just wanted to share my scar and encourage anyone out there who's gone through something similar to share theirs with me," Eugenie captioned the photo. "Let's be proud of our scars! I'd love to repost any of your images on my stories so please tag me and I will share. #internationalscoliosisawarenessday."

Eugenie has been very proud of her scars in the past. In her 2018 royal wedding at Windsor Castle, she purposefully chose a Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos-designed gown with an open back to showcase the reminder of her childhood surgery.

Eugenie had her surgery for scoliosis at age 12 and has been open about the experience. She even invited the National Health Service surgeons who looked after her to her wedding.

"I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that," Eugenie previously told ITV of her dress decision. "It's a lovely way to honor the people who looked after me, and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this."

For more from Eugenie's special wedding day, watch the clip below: