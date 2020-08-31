Princess Diana's Brother Honors Her on 23rd Anniversary of Her Death

Princess Diana's family is paying tribute to her on the 23rd anniversary of her death. Charles Spencer took to Twitter on Monday to share one of the ways he's honoring his late sister.

"My first family duty on 31 August," he wrote alongside a photo of the Spencer family flag at half-mast. "Never forgotten."

The flag sits at Althorp in Northamptonshire, England, which has been in the Spencer family for more than 500 years. Diana grew up at the estate, where Charles and his family now currently reside. Althorp is also the site of Diana's grave.

Diana died in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. She was 36. Though Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, are currently on other sides of the world, they'll likely be able able to come together to celebrate her next year.

Last Friday, Kensington Palace revealed the statue the brothers commissioned in the Princess of Wales' honor will be installed on July 1, 2021, on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

The statue was originally commissioned in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of her death and to "recognize her positive impact in the United Kingdom and around the world."

