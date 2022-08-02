Princess Charlotte Makes Adorable Appearance at 2022 Commonwealth Games With Kate Middleton and Prince William

She may be only seven years old, but Princess Charlotte is already getting into the swing of her royal duties.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's only daughter made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday alongside her royal parents, marking the first time she has joined them for a public engagement without either of her two brothers.

Sporting a striped black-and-white dress with a Peter Pan collar, the youngster was hard to miss sitting with her parents in the stands of the Sandwell Aquatics Centre for the swimming competition.

The princess seemingly enjoyed her day out as she was photographed smiling with her mom, reacting to the competition and giving her dad an enthusiastic thumbs up.

Some very special guests are in attendance today.



A warm welcome to Birmingham, @KensingtonRoyal!#B2022 pic.twitter.com/MQSNB47B37 — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 2, 2022

In addition to the swimming, Charlotte also joined her parents for a visit to SportsAid House, for which the Duchess of Cambridge serves as patron. The pint-sized royal shook hands with SportsAid CEO Tim Lawler and sat in a meeting with athletes at the house.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While Charlotte and her siblings don't typically join their parents for daily public engagements, the older two did make appearances at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee events in June and for the Service of Thanksgiving held in March in honor of their late great-grandfather, Prince Philip.

Just days ago, she joined her dad in a video message shared on social media for England's women's national football team, the Lionesses. "Good luck," she said. "I hope you win. Bye!"