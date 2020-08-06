Prince's Estate Releases a Powerful Handwritten Letter From the Singer About Racial Intolerance

Prince may be gone, but never forgotten.

On Sunday, which would have been his 62nd birthday, the singer's estate shared a handwritten letter he once wrote about racial intolerance. The release of the note comes just a few weeks after the fatal arrest of George Floyd, which has sparked outrage and protests across the country.

"Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE," Prince's message read.

The caption for the post further explained how Prince "dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of 'Love 4 One Another.'"

"In this note that he kept in his personal archives, he wrote a message that still resonates today," the caption continued.

Additionally, the estate also shared the music video for "Baltimore," which Prince wrote in 2015 after Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man, died while in police custody. The video features footage from protests following Gray's death.

"The system is broken," Prince said at the time. "It's going to take the young people to fix it this time. We need new ideas, new life..."

Following Floyd's death last month, a number of celebrities have been using their platforms to spread awareness on the Black Lives Matter movement and take a stand against racial injustice. ET recently spoke with Prince's good friend, filmmaker Spike Lee, about the protests. Hear his inspiring words in the video below.