Prince William Visits a Norfolk Pub Reopening After Coronavirus Shutdown

As restaurants and pubs around the U.K. begin to resume operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prince William paid a visit to a local pub in Norfolk, England, to speak with staff about how they've managed the shutdowns and how they're planning for reopening.

The Kensington Royal Instagram account shared a series of photos of the Duke of Cambridge practicing social distancing as he sat and chatted with several staff members in an outdoor space.

"As pubs and restaurants reopen around the UK this weekend, The Duke popped into the local pub in Norfolk to wish the staff well and hear how they have adapted their operations in order to allow them to return to a new normal," read the caption. "Wishing everyone a safe weekend."

William's father, Prince Charles, was one of several royal family members who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in the early weeks of the pandemic, back in March.

Last month, the Prince of Wales spoke with Sky News about how his experience with the virus had inspired him to be an outspoken advocate to help make sure the world doesn't experience another similar health crisis.

"It makes me even more determined to push and shove and shout and prod, if you see what what I mean. Whatever I can do behind the scenes," he said, adding of his own experience with coronavirus, "I was lucky in my case. I got away with it quite lightly."

Charles noted that quarantining apart from his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, for two weeks, was one of the worst parts of his experience, expressing sympathy for others who suffered similarly.

"I can so understand what other people are going through. I feel particularly for those who have lost their loved ones but were unable to be with them at the time. That's, to me, the most ghastly thing," he expressed.

