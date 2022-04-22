Prince Louis Is Turning 4! See the New Photos of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Youngest Child

Prince Louis is almost another year older and as adorable as ever! Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child celebrates his fourth birthday on Saturday and in celebration, the royal family released new photographs of the little one.

The photos were taken earlier this month in Norfolk, England, by Louis' mother, the Duchess of Cambridge. The new portraits feature William and Kate's youngest child on the beach, holding a ball in one snap and running toward the camera while smiling in another. "4 years old tomorrow!" a tweet from the couple's @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account read, crediting "The Duchess" with taking the picture.

Kate also took Louis' photo last year for his third birthday, which showed him adorably smiling on a bicycle before his first day of nursery school.

The last professional photograph released of Louis was of him with the rest of his family during the holidays.

In the sweet photo, which was taken in Jordan, Kate and William each rest a hand on the other's knee, as they sit with their kids, Louis and his siblings, 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, all seated around them.

📸 The Duchess pic.twitter.com/H5AQoZYibW — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2022

