Prince Harry to Attend Invictus Games in the Netherlands

Prince Harry is heading overseas. The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex is planning to attend the Invictus Games in The Hague in the Netherlands next month in his capacity as founding patron, a spokesperson tells ET.

Harry recently appeared in a video promoting the Games, in which he practiced his Dutch, donned an orange outfit, and told athletes, "See you soon in The Hague."

The Games, which start on April 16, will come a few weeks after Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving in the U.K., which, as ET previously reported, Harry will not attend. Philip, Harry's grandfather, died in April 2021 at age 99.

At the time, a spokesperson for Harry added that, while the duke will not be returning to the U.K. in late March, he "hopes to visit his grandmother [Queen Elizabeth] as soon as possible."

The news of Harry's absence at the upcoming service came after he spoke out about safety concerns in his home country. In January, Harry threatened to take legal action against a Home Office decision that prevents him from funding private security for his family in the U.K.

Harry shares Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 9 months, with his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2020. That same year, the pair moved to the United States, thus losing their taxpayer-funded police protection.

In a court hearing last month, lawyers for Harry said he's unwilling to bring his children to the U.K. without police protection, AP reported. Robert Palmer, a lawyer representing the British government, called Harry’s statements "unarguable and unmeritorious," per the outlet.

"The goal for Prince Harry has been simple," Harry's January statement read, "to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the U.K. so his children can know his home country."