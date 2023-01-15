Prince Harry Shares it 'Hurts' Knowing One of William and Kate's Children Will Be the Spare Like Him

Prince Harry is thinking of the future "spares" in his family. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex shared the one worry he has for his brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton’s, kids.

"As I know full well, within my family, if it’s not us, it’s going to be someone else," the 38-year-old told the publication. "And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me."

Following William in the line of succession are his children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. In the interview, Harry did not mention if there was a particular child he worried about.

Harry’s comments about William and Kate’s children come after the Prince and Princess of Wales put on a united front during their first public engagement, since the release of Spare.

On Thursday, William and Kate visited Merseyside in North West England to chat with those working at healthcare and mental health support services in the county. It was during that visit when a reporter called out to the couple, asking if William was hurt by the comments in Harry's book. It's unclear whether the Prince of Wales heard the question over the powerful winds as the question went unanswered.

In Spare, Harry shares stories from incidents where he and his brother got into an alleged physical altercation. The prince also writes about the way he found out William and Kate were engaged.

According to a source close to William and Kate, the princess feels "hurt and disappointed" by Harry’s claims in his memoir. A royal insider told ET that Kate feels that way because she believes "private matters had been made public." What's more, the royal insider says Middleton's disappointment is accentuated by the fact Harry had always described his sister-in-law as the sister he never had, but in Spare he acknowledges that his wife, Meghan Markle, and Kate's relationship never really took off.

Another source who knows both couples tells ET that "the relationship has completely broken down" between them.