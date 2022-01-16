Prince Harry Seeking Judicial Review For Decision To Pay For His Family's Police Protection In UK

Prince Harry wants his family to have proper protection in the UK. In a statement, the Duke of Sussex has threatened to take legal action against a Home Office decision that prevents him from funding private security for his family in his home country.

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” the statement read.

“While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.”

It continued, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”

The statement comes as a response to a UK tabloid, the legal team said that it was “necessary to release the statement setting the facts straight,” after the Duke sought a judicial review in September 2021.

In June 2021, the pair welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana.

With their decision to become full-time residents in the United States, the pair lost their taxpayer-funded police protection.

According to the statement, the Duke offered to personally pay for his family’s protection during a trip to Sandringham in 2020. Although that offer was rejected, the Duke’s statement reiterated that he is still willing to pay for security, "as not to impose on the British taxpayer.”

The statement also noted that during the royal’s last visit to the UK in July 2021 - - for the unveiling of the statue in honor of his mother Princess Diana - - his security was compromised while leaving a charity event due to the absence of police presence.

“The goal for Prince Harry has been simple,” the statement read. “To ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country.”

Harry’s wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet have not made any trips back to the UK.