Prince Harry Recalls Crush on Courteney Cox, Says He Took Mushrooms While Staying at Her House

Before he married Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had his eye on another actress. According to Us Weekly, the Duke of Sussex opens up in his upcoming memoir, Spare, about his crush on Courteney Cox and an evening when he stayed over at her house in Los Angeles.

Harry writes that his friend had the idea to stay at the actress' home while she was "traveling, on a job, and didn’t mind if we crashed at her place." Harry admits in the excerpt that he is a "Friends fanatic," and the "idea of crashing at Monica's was highly appealing and amusing."

According to the prince, Cox did end up coming home, which left him "very confused," though he says the actress insisted there was "plenty of room" for everyone to stay.

Referencing Cox's Friends character, Monica Gellar, and Chandler Bing -- Monica's husband on the show, played by Matthew Perry -- Harry writes, "I was still confused because she was Monica, and I was a Chandler. I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?"

The celebrity sightings that night didn't stop there, according to Harry. He also writes that "into my third or fourth tequila," he spotted Batman from The Lego Movie. And while he doesn't name the actor by name, Will Arnett starred as Batman in the flick.

"We shared a big laugh," Harry recalls.

The Duke of Sussex also claims that while at Cox's home, he spotted "a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates" that were "for everybody" at the apparent house party. "My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila," he writes.

Harry says he took the mushrooms and became fascinated with a trash can with a foot pedal in the bathroom that started to look like a "head" to him. "I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth," he writes. "A huge open grin. I laughed."

Meanwhile, the prince writes that his friend had a different experience on mushrooms and freaked out when he thought his puffer jacket was a dragon. "My delightful trip had been his hell," the former senior royal says. "How unfortunate. How interesting."

In addition to mushrooms, Harry also admits to trying cocaine in his memoir, Us Weekly reports. "Of course I had been doing cocaine around this time," he writes of another party. "At someone’s country house, during a shooting weekend, I’d been offered a line, and I’d done a few more since."

The father of two adds, "It wasn’t much fun, and it didn’t make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me, but it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal."

Spare will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 10.