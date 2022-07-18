Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Arrive in New York City for Nelson Mandela Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in the Big Apple.

The Duke of Sussex is confirmed to appear at the UN General Assembly on Monday in New York City, delivering the keynote address for its Nelson Mandela Day celebration. South Africa's U.N. Mission said Friday in a statement that his remarks "will be around the memories and legacy of Mandela and what has been learned from his struggle and his life that can help up face the new challenges in the world today."

The couple looked professional in all-black ensembles as they arrived at the event, Harry in a classic suit and Meghan in a short-sleeved frock with her hair slicked back.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan made a historic joint appearance in New York City less than a year ago when they visited One World Trade Center two weeks after the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attack.

That trip marked the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have publicly visited New York City together since tying the knot in 2018. It was also the first time Meghan had been seen in New York since her 2019 baby shower ahead of the birth of the couple's son, Archie.

The pair's current appearance comes amid a media frenzy surrounding royal biographer Tom Bower's new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors. In excerpts published by The Times of London, the actress' 2017 Vanity Fair cover reportedly sparked outrage and disdain for Meghan and the royal family.

