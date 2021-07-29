Prince Harry Is Hilariously Portrayed by His Neighbor Orlando Bloom in 'The Prince'

The royals are getting roasted in Gary Janetti's new animated series, The Prince. The HBO Max show, which was inspired by Janetti's Instagram posts about the royal family, premiered on Thursday and viewers can see Prince George (Janetti), Princess Charlotte (Sophie Turner) and the rest of the royal family's life in the palace. Meanwhile, Prince Harry (Orlando Bloom) and Meghan Markle (Condola Rashad) are living life in Los Angeles.

In one snippet, Harry and Meghan are looking at a new home in the United States after leaving the United Kingdom and stepping down from their senior royal duties.

"This might be the smallest palace I've ever been in," Harry (Bloom) declares.

"Well, it's an apartment," Meghan (Rashad) replies.

"Yes, an apartment palace. I know that. Lots of tiny palaces inside one big palace," Harry answers.

Though Bloom's version of the Duke of Sussex is clearly mocking the redheaded royal, it seems unlikely that there are any hard feelings. In fact, Harry is neighbors with the British actor, and revealed back in May that they keep in touch and help one another out with the paparazzi.

"Two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message 'cause he's down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi," Harry said during his appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast. "He sent me a photograph, which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on with his AirPods in, with his massive camera, lying in the back of his truck [with] blackout windows... taking photographs of them out with their kid and whoever else is in that area.

No word yet if Harry and the royals will be watching The Prince. The series also features Alan Cumming as George’s butler, Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth II, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, and Dan Stevens as Prince Charles.

In addition, there be guest appearances from Andy Cohen, Brad Goreski, Kelly Ripa, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Erika Jayne, Doria Kelsey, Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle Beauavais.

All 12 episodes of The Prince are streaming on HBO Max.