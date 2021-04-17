Prince Harry and Prince William Talk to One Another After Prince Philip's Funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William are speaking face-to-face again. The estranged brothers were spotted deep in conversation after leaving the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, on Saturday.

The intimate service, which took place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, began with the two brothers walking in procession behind Prince Philip's coffin, which had been placed on a custom Land Rover, designed by the Duke of Edinburgh himself.

Though the brothers both took part in the procession, their cousin, Peter Phillips, walked in between them and there didn't appear to be an opportunity to speak during the somber occasion.

Samir Hussein - Pool/Wireimage

When the service started, the 30 members of the royal family in attendance sat separately due to COVID-19 protocols.

As family members exited the chapel, Harry, William, and William's wife, Kate Middleton, were all seen walking together. Harry and William then split off and were seen speaking closely as they strolled through the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prince William, Prince Harry and Duchess Kate walked together following Prince Philip's funeral service. #PrincePhilipfuneral pic.twitter.com/VYv2WlTE8t — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 17, 2021

As was previously reported, Saturday's service was the first time Harry and William came face-to-face after more than a year. The two did speak on the phone prior to the in-person reunion, but due to Harry's required quarantine after flying from California to England, they did not have a chance to meet in person ahead of the ceremony.

Harry said during last month's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that his relationship with his brother was currently "space." Gayle King later shared that Harry and William had spoken after the interview, but that the talks were deemed "not productive."

Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET of Philip's funeral, "There is every hope that this will be the beginning of the thawing of the rift between William and Harry. We all know that it has not been an easy year. We know about the royal rift at the heart of the monarchy."