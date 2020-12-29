Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie Is Heard for First Time on Parents' Podcast Special

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 1-year-old son, Archie, is making his podcast debut!

For the first time, fans get to hear the little one's voice when he delivers a message on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's holiday special, streaming exclusively on Spotify.

Archie is first prompted by his mom, Meghan, to say "fun," which he does joyfully. His giddy father, Harry, then assists him in saying "Happy New Year."

"You can speak into it," Harry tells his son.

"Archie, is it fun?" Meghan asks, to which Archie responds, "Fun?" His proud mom reacts, "Fun!"

That's when Harry gets him to deliver his 2021 message. "After me. Ready? Happy..." Harry says, to which Archie repeats, "Happy."

Meghan and Harry then say, "New..." Archie completes the quote, saying, "New Year." His parents immediately begin to cheer!

In addition to Archie's cameo on the special, the couple also have a message of their own, which is "a song that means so much to us."

"'This Little Light of Mine' played at the very end of our wedding while we were walking down the steps of the church," Meghan, 39, recalls of their 2018 nuptials at Windsor Castle. "It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together. Because as we all know, 'darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.'"

Harry, 36, adds, "The message of this song is one we hold so dearly. It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place. ...Happy New Year, everyone."

