Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slam Apology From U.K. Columnist Who Wrote About His 'Hate' for Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not impressed by the recent apology from British TV personality and columnist Jeremy Clarkson.

Clarkson, 62, penned a controversial column for The Sun in December following the release of the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in which he declared his hatred for Meghan.

"At night I'm unable to sleep as I lay there grinding my teeth and dreaming about the day where she is made to walk naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her," Clarkson wrote in the since-deleted column.

Over the weekend, Clarkson posted an apology on his Instagram page, writing, "I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. It's a mea culpa with bells on."

He noted that though he typically has others read over his writing before submitting it, he claimed he was "in a hurry" when he submitted the piece and was surprised when he re-read what he'd written after it was published.

"I couldn't believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It was horrible," he continued. "I knew what had happened straight away. I'd been thinking of a scene in Game of Thrones, but I'd forgotten to mention this. So it looked like I was actually calling for revolting violence to rain down on Meghan's head."

He noted that many people in his life, including his daughter, called him out. Clarkson claimed that he emailed Harry and Meghan to apologize, calling his own language "disgraceful."

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan shared in a statement to ET that Clarkson's email was only addressed to Harry.

"While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr. Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long-standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny," the Duke and Duchess' spokesperson said. "Unless each of his other pieces were also written 'in a hurry,' as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate."

During Harry's recent 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, the Duke of Sussex also spoke about Clarkson's column, saying, "Did it surprise me? No. Is it shocking? Yes."

He added that there was no comment from the Palace about Clarkson's column, noting, "No, and there comes a point where silence is betrayal."

Harry recently published his tell-all memoir, Spare, recounting decades of grievances against the royal family.