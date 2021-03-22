Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hire an Oscar Nominee to Head Up Archewell Video Content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seeking out the assistance of professionals as they continue to grow their foundation, Archewell.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired new talent to help them move their charitable foundation into its second year after a low-key unveiling in 2020.

ET has learned that Ben Browning, an Oscar-nominated producer has joined the Archewell team as Head of Content. He will oversee content for Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio. He will also work closely with Netflix and Spotify on the foundation's partnerships with the streaming platform.

This year alone, Browning has been nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA Award, and PGA Award for his work on the film Promising Young Woman. He also served as executive producer for the HBO limited series, I Know This Much Is True, for which Mark Ruffalo won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for acting.

"From the moment they shared their vision for Archewell as a global production company that will spotlight diverse voices and share uplifting stories, I knew I wanted to help with this unique opportunity," Browning said of the duke and duchess in a statement. "It’s a thrilling company to be starting.”

In addition to Browning, James Holt, a long-time employee of the duke and duchess, has been promoted to Executive Director of Archewell Foundation. Holt has worked for the couple for nearly five years including assisting with their work with the Royal Foundation. Harry and Meghan officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

Catherine St-Laurent, the former acting Executive Director of Archewell Foundation, is transitioning to a senior advisory role for the foundation. She will continue to contribute to Archewell, which she helped to launch in the past year.