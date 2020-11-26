Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrate Their First American Thanksgiving in the U.S.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, like the rest of the U.S., are looking forward to a low-key Thanksgiving dinner this year.

A source close to the couple tells ET, "[Meghan and Harry] are going to have a quiet dinner at home and are looking forward to celebrating their first American Thanksgiving in the States as a family. They plan to enjoy a home-cooked meal with traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including recipes made with fresh vegetables from their garden."

The couple, and son Archie, will be joined by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, for their at-home festivities.

It's been an emotional week for the family, as Meghan went public with the news that she had suffered a miscarriage in July in a New York Times op-ed. In her "unbearable grief" over the loss of the couple's second child, the Duchess of Sussex shared that she found a new understanding about the importance of simply reaching out to others.

"Loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020, in moments both fraught and debilitating," she said, writing about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, and her own personal devastation. "Moments sad, scary or sacrosanct are all lived out alone...There is no one stopping to ask, 'Are you OK?'"

As Thanksgiving approached this year, coming at a time when "many of us separated from our loved ones, alone, sick, scared, divided and perhaps struggling to find something, anything, to be grateful for," Meghan encouraged readers to simply ask their loved ones, "Are you OK?"

"As much as we may disagree, as physically distanced as we may be, the truth is that we are more connected than ever because of all we have individually and collectively endured this year," she wrote. "We are adjusting to a new normal where faces are concealed by masks, but it’s forcing us to look into one another’s eyes -- sometimes filled with warmth, other times with tears. For the first time, in a long time, as human beings, we are really seeing one another."

"Are we OK?" she wrote. "We will be."