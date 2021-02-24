Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce New Charity Effort After Breaking Off From Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving back on their terms. Last week, the couple confirmed they were officially stepping down as working members of the royal family after a one-year trial period. In doing so, Harry's honorary military appointments and his and Meghan's royal patronages that were given to them by Queen Elizabeth II were revoked.

But while they've stepped down from their royal roles, it was announced on Wednesday that the couple's nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, will be helping Commonwealth countries around the world.

Archewell teamed up with World Central Kitchen, founded by chef José Andrés, to create community relief centers in regions of the world prone to climate disasters. They have hit the ground running as they also shared that construction on the first centers in the Caribbean Commonwealth nation of Dominica have been completed.

The newest center is located in a school constructed under Dominica's climate resiliency plan and is designed to shelter against hurricanes. The center includes kitchen equipment that can be operated using solar power, and it's the hope that they can launch a culinary training program this year that will equip chefs to prepare food for large numbers in an emergency.

Among the patronages that Harry, 36, lost when he cut ties with his family is serving as president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. Meghan, 39, served as vice president of the organization, which supports youth empowerment in Commonwealth countries around the world. Following news that the couple was breaking off from the royal family, the Queen's Commonwealth Trust said in a statement that they felt "lucky" to have worked with the couple.

"They enabled us to make fast progress and have helped us to take the organization to readiness for its next phase," read the statement. "We are glad they remain in our circle of supporters."

A statement from QCT following today’s statement from Buckingham Palace. We would like to thank The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their support and commitment to Team QCT: pic.twitter.com/lzBG9ExnUL — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) February 19, 2021

Upon announcing Meghan and Harry's royal exit, Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth felt that "it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

The couple seemed to disagree, declaring in their own statement, "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."