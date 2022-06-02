Prince Andrew to Miss Service of Thanksgiving During Queen's Platinum Jubilee After Contracting COVID-19

Prince Andrew will officially miss another one of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee events after testing positive for COVID-19. According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, the queen’s 62-year-old son will not attend Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving.

“Prince Andrew 'with regret' will no longer attend tomorrow’s #PlatinumJubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s after testing positive for Covid,” the tweet read. "The Palace confirm he has seen the Queen 'in the last few days' but has not seen her since testing positive.”

Andrew’s absence will come after he was not permitted to join the queen and other members of the royal family on the balcony Thursday during Trooping the Colour. Her Majesty limited the appearance to family members who are currently undertaking public duties on behalf of the queen.

𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀: Prince Andrew “with regret” will no longer attend tomorrow’s #PlatinumJubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s after testing positive for Covid.

The Palace confirm he has seen the Queen “in the last few days” but has not seen her since testing positive. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 2, 2022

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The 96-year-old royal was joined on the balcony by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis (who stole the show with a few cheeky moments) -- and a few more family members.

Andrew’s absence came after he stepped back from public duties in 2019, following controversy over his relationship with Jeffery Epstein and alleged sexual assault victim Virginia Giuffre, which he has denied.

Also not in attendance on the balcony were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped back as senior royals in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured on Thursday watching the festivities from the Major General’s Office and having fun with young members of the royal family.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The outing marked the first time the duke and duchess were pictured with members of the royal family since leaving the U.K. Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, are expected to attend the Service of Thanksgiving and Saturday’s concert for the queen.

In honor of the queen's 70 years of service, four days of events have been planned to culminate her Platinum Jubilee. Her Majesty will also mark another milestone during the festive weekend. According to a source, the monarch is set to meet her namesake, Harry and Meghan’s 11-month-old daughter, Lilibet.