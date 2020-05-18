Prince Andrew Poses With Ex Sarah Ferguson and Daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice in Rare Selfie

Sarah Ferguson is celebrating her family. Over the weekend, the 60-year-old Duchess of York took to Instagram in honor of International Family Day to share a snap with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The family is all smiles in the pic, with the three ladies standing in front of Queen Elizabeth II's son.

"On International Family Day .. I am so proud of our united loving family #internationalfamilyday," Sarah wrote alongside the selfie.

The family photo came months after Andrew stepped down from royal duties in light of his controversial connection to disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has denied participating in underage sex with one of Epstein's alleged victims.

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support," Andrew said in a statement last year. "... I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein."

In the wake of the scandal, a rep for the British network ITV told ET that "there will not be a dedicated program covering [Princess Beatrice’s] wedding in full," like there was for Eugenie's 2018 nuptials.

Beatrice's May 2020 wedding, however, has reportedly been canceled in the weeks since ITV's statement, due to the coronavirus pandemic.