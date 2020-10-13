Prime Day 2020: Best Deals on Cozy Loungewear

Prime Day 2020 is here! You're probably wearing some form of loungewear as you're reading this -- why not stock up on more cozy pieces during the biggest shopping day of the year? Score a deal or discount on your purchase from nearly every category during Amazon Prime Day 2020, which runs from Oct. 13-14 and is exclusively for Amazon Prime members, and make sure you check out the loungewear section.

So what exactly constitutes loungewear? Leggings, of course, plus pajama sets and other sleepwear, sweatpants, shorts with a drawstring waist or elastic waist, boyfriend-style tops, robes, athleisure pieces -- basically anything in a soft, comfy fabric. Loungewear brands on sale right now include Calvin Klein, PJ Harlow, Josie By Josie Natori, Honeydew Intimates and so many more.

Amazon Prime Day delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. Plus, buy $40 in Amazon gift cards and get a $10 credit!

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on stylish loungewear pieces of all kinds.