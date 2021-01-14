'Pretty Little Liars' Star Tammin Sursok Tearfully Discusses Her Husband's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Tammin Sursok's husband is battling COVID-19. The 37-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to emotionally discuss her husband Sean McEwen's diagnosis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and share two daughters, Phoenix, 7, and Lennon, 2.

"My husband has Covid. And I’m scared," Sursok wrote alongside a selfie. "Today I’m not as scared as yesterday but yesterday I felt very out of control. It was rough and touch and go. All the hospitals are full and his fever of 103 wouldn’t break for days and it got to a very scary place."

Sursok noted that she and her daughters have tested negative for the virus twice while quarantining.

"We have been quarantining and following all recommendations and guidelines. We have been in the same place in Austin for two months now. Haven’t seen friends and family, haven’t eaten out, p is homeschooled," she said of their precautions. "The only place we could have got it is the grocery store bc we haven’t been near anyone and the whole family is always masked."

"Covid is real. It’s scary and I now see it firsthand," she continued. "I’ve been really scared and in a dark place and I’m writing this to say I’m struggling and I love you all and this community. Thank you for listening. We are in this together. We are. I promise you. Please wear a mask for yourself for other people. This is not something you want to get. Thank you for being here. You light up my life. Always."

In the comment section, Sursok revealed that she's "never" seen her husband so sick and noted that she's still trying to get a hospital to admit him.

Following her initial post, Sursok posted a message on her Instagram Story, breaking down in tears over her husband's condition.

"It's just a lot. He's doing a little better today, so he's fever's down to, like, 102, 101," she began. "... It seems so weird to be on this platform, on Stories, to talk about this stuff, but I feel like I have to because there's so many people who are struggle are going through this and you don't think it's going to be you and your family until it is."

"I've been so strong for the kids and for him for so many days, over a week," Sursok continued. "I even feel bad if this is the wrong way do to it, because I think we feel ashamed to feel pain and be scared because we feel like we always have to be so strong all the time. We see on social media people just killing it, and everything is great, and everything is perfect, but life isn't like that, for me, for anyone."

Sursok admitted that it's been "a really scary time," before reiterating that COVID-19 is real.

"When I was pregnant with Lennon, I started bleeding and I felt really scared. And then we had an f'in flood in the house at the same time and my husband was away. I thought, 'If I can get through that I can get through this and we can get through this,'" she said. "COVID is real. It's scary. I know some people just get a cold, they feel like they just have a cold or a flu, but a lot of people don't. My husband is really fit and healthy and all the hospitals are full."

She concluded her message by "begging" people to wear a mask.

"Be safe. Please wear a mask. They said if you wear a mask you protect someone by 70 percent. So if you're wearing a mask yourself and someone isn't, then you're only protected by 30 percent," she said. "I'm begging you. Just do it for someone else."

In a follow up post, Sursok thanked fans for their support.

"Hey guys. I'm so overwhelmed by your love and support," she wrote. "Maybe being open is the only way to truly connect. Because of all of you I'm hopeful for the future. Love wins, always. And I'm grateful we are in each other's lives albeit over this thing called social media."