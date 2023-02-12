Pregnant Rihanna Touches Up With Fenty Beauty Compact During Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The queen of product placement! Rihanna pulled out a Fenty Beauty compact during her Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday.

The Oscar-nominated singer took the stage for an epic medley performance during the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show, and debuted her baby bump onstage. Her rep confirmed the pregnancy shortly after the performance.

"Rihanna adores being a mom and it’s her biggest accomplishment in life. Her and A$AP have always wanted to grow their family and have another baby together," a source tells ET. "They have been talking about expanding their family for quite some time. Being a mom is a dream come true for Rihanna and she takes so much pride in it."

rihanna pullin out the fenty to do a lil make up touch up was *chefs kiss 🤌🏽🔥pic.twitter.com/86EqkT6pFQ — val (@puflyx) February 13, 2023

Wearing an all-red jumpsuit and surrounded by dancers dressed in white sweatsuits, RiRi kicked off her performance with "B***h Better Have My Money," before launching into "Where Have You Been," "Only Girl in the World," "We Found Love," and "S&M."

The second phase of the show started with "Work," before she went into "Wild Thoughts" and "Pour it Up." She finished with "All of the Lights," "Run This Town" and "Umbrella."

Between “Pour it Up” and “All of the Lights,” Rihanna grabbed a Fenty compact from her dancers to check her makeup before heading into the finale. Fans online were quick to commend her businesswoman skills.

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, which is named after her legal surname, Fenty. The venture helped her reach billionaire status in 2021.

