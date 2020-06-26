Pregnant Katy Perry Delivers Fun 'Daisies' Remix for 'Can’t Cancel Pride' Special: Watch!

Katy Perry knows how to bring the fun to any event! The pregnant singer delivered a funky and fabulous "Daisies" remix as part of P&G and iHeartMedia'sCan’t Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community on Thursday. Showing off her burgeoning baby bump, the performance included a mashup of her songs "I Kissed a Girl," "Peacock," "Walking on Air" and "Swish Swish."

The glowing expectant mother cradled her bump in a ruffled neon green, body-hugging dress. She was also seen rocking a rainbow headband, metallic rainbow cape with a black dress, and a coat with dramatic puffy sleeves.

The virtual benefit, hosted by Laverne Cox and Elvis Duran, helped raise visibility and funds for LGBTQ communities most impacted by COVID-19.

"Our hearts should be filled with joy right now, especially with the recent ruling that protects LGBTQI people from workplace discrimination," Cox said during the event. "And while I'm inspired by the support of the last few weeks, I cannot stand to see one more Black or brown, cis or trans life lost to brutality, racism, transphobia or homophobia. Black Lives Matter. Black Trans Lives Matter. That’s the spirit of Stonewall that lives til this day."

Also taking part in the event was Ricky Martin, who gave a mesmerizing performance of "Recuerdo" with Carla Morrison. "Those incredibly strong men and women who fought for us, way before us... Today, my music, my thoughts, are only for them. Wherever you are, I love you," Martin said before beginning his tune.

Sia opened with her song "Together," which featured notable drag queens Jaida Essence Hall (RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 winner), Jackie Cox (top 3, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12), Crystal Methyd (top 3, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12) and Lady Bunny.

Other artists included Adam Lambert, who sang "Roses”; Melissa Etheridge gave a passionate rendition of “Come to My Window"; Ben Platt performed “So Will I"; and Kim Petras sang her latest single, “Malibu."

Before introducing Big Freedia and Tank and the Bangas band, Ciara also shared a special message.

"A change is gonna come, my friends. It is up to us to be good in the world. Today we include Black and brown on the rainbow flag to signify the intersectionality between LGBTQ rights and the fight for racial justice," she expressed.

Billy Porter also made a passionate speech about raising the rainbow flag high and fighting for equal rights.

"For 50 years, we’ve fought to end racism and homophobia, and affirm our rights… to health and safety, equal employment, access to education. To marry the ones we love," he said. "We’ve made our mark in pop culture and found our place in the history books. Some of us have even scored Tonys, GRAMMYs and Emmys. You’re welcome! But LGBTQ people are still fighting for equality, safety and acceptance in the middle of a global pandemic that disproportionately affects marginalized communities. But nothing can cancel Pride, henny!”

iHeartMedia

"Tonight we lift our rainbow flag high, and the values it represents: life, unity, healing, joy, nature, harmony and spirit," he continued. "Don’t worry children, we’re still gonna dance. And while we do, we affirm our solidarity with our Black and brown family fighting for their rights and lives right now, and we ask them to support us. Because no one is free to live the lives we love until all of us are free.”

Can't Cancel Pride also partnered with the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, which will be administering donations from the show to national charitable organizations such as GLAAD, SAGE, National Black Justice Coalition, The Trevor Project, OutRight and CenterLink in accordance with regulations of the IRS.

Watch the whole event, below.