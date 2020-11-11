Pregnant Christina Perri Reveals She's Been Hospitalized

Christina Perri has been hospitalized. The 34-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to reveal that she's in the hospital with pregnancy complications. Perri first announced that she's expecting her second child with husband Paul Costabile in July. The couple already shares a daughter, 2-year-old Carmella.

"Nothing ever goes as we plan. Huh. Baby is having an issue so I'm gonna be here till it's time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early," she wrote alongside a selfie from the hospital. "Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this. I'm grateful for drs and nurses and will do whatever they suggest we do."

Shortly after her initial post, Perri once again took to her Story to thank fans for their support.

"I can't even grasp the amount of love that you guys are all sending me right now. It's so overwhelming and wonderful," she said. "... All the things you guys are sending me are felt and received and I'm really grateful for this community. I'll keep you guys updated. Hopefully everything's OK."

Instagram

Perri provided an update on Wednesday, revealing that she had just "had a big long cry."

"I'm trying my best to feel each feeling as they come up. Today has been a lot of sad & angry," she wrote. "I didn't sleep the whole night and I miss Carmella! There's so much I don't know and understand. And even more that I can't control."

"I just have to stay positive & take each moment as it comes," Perri continued. "Right now baby's vitals are fine and so are mine. More will be revealed as the days go on and I have to be calm & strong. Thank you again for your thousands of messages. I read them all."

Instagram

Perri's hospitalization came after she shared photos from her maternity shoot. The singer wrote that she was hesitant to do a shoot of this kind because of past experiences.

"i never wanted to do a maternity shoot. i didn’t take any photos when i was pregnant with carmella because i was so traumatized by the experience of expanding so much, but then after having a miscarriage in january, everything changed for me," she wrote. "i truly am grateful to be pregnant and grateful to be a woman. i am so blown away by what our bodies can do. i don’t know if i’ll ever be pregnant again, so this time i’m going to celebrate and honor my pregnancy, my baby & my beautiful body."

