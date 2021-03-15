Post Malone Is All of Us During Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Performance at GRAMMYs

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion brought "WAP" to the 2021 GRAMMY Awards -- and Post Malone couldn't get enough of it. The "Sunflower" rapper's reaction to Cardi and Meg's performance entertained viewers almost as much as the performance itself.

As Cardi twerked around the stage, the camera cut to Malone, who was cheering from the sidelines with a red Solo cup in hand. "Post Malone vibing to WAP on the side of the Grammy’s stage with a red solo cup is a MOOD," one viewer tweeted.

See more reactions below.

this is my favorite video on the planet #PostMalone#GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/NJ5C1T0czp — Leaf OKO track 8 ⁷ ⊬ ↯ (@glowingchlorine) March 15, 2021

Post Malone makes me so happy. pic.twitter.com/INnoBEmzCd — Julia (@theradiohag) March 15, 2021

post malone look so happy i cant breathe — mon⁷ (@knjgIoss) March 15, 2021

Post Malone was wilding in Wap performance. It was a great performance by Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion — Seokjinism ¹⁰⁹🌙 방탄소년단진 (@seokjinism1) March 15, 2021

Meghan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s Grammy performance stole the show but so did Post Malone’s REACTION to the performance I’ve never seen that man so happy — isla BLM (she/her) (@isla_mcfadden) March 15, 2021

I’m literally Post Malone the entire Cardi and Megan performance pic.twitter.com/LtKQLqUT8g — kenk (@wiz_thcreator) March 15, 2021

It was a big night for all three artists. Megan was up for a total of four GRAMMYs this year, including for Best New Artist, which she won. Her nominations are for "Savage Remix" with Beyoncé, which is up for Record of the Year and Best Rap Performance and Song.

Megan also performed during the ceremony, as did Cardi, of course, and Malone. Malone earned three nods this year: Album of the Year for Hollywood's Bleeding, and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Circles."