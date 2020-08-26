Porsha Williams Arrested Again While Peacefully Protesting for Breonna Taylor

Porsha Williams was arrested again on Tuesday in her continued fight for racial justice in America. The 39-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star was attending a peaceful protest in Louisville, Kentucky, in honor of Breonna Taylor when she was arrested, a source confirms to ET.

She was arrested alongside her friend and Love & Hip Hop: New York star, Yandy Smith-Harris, who documented a lot of the arrest on her Instagram.

The women were protesting the death of Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT who was killed on March 13 in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, by Louisville Metro Police. She and boyfriend Kenneth Walker were in their own home when police made a late-night raid on the wrong address, looking for someone who had been taken into police custody hours earlier. Taylor was shot eight times. Though one officer was fired months after the incident, none of the officers involved have been arrested or charged.

Williams also posted photos and videos from the incident on Instagram, writing, "SAY HER NAME 🗣 #BreonnaTaylor ✊🏾."

This is the second time that Williams has been arrested for peacefully protesting in the name of Taylor. In July, the reality star was arrested alongside 87 other protestors in Louisville, Kentucky, who had gathered outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Williams spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner in June about being moved to protest in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

"The message that we have is not going to die, it's not. George Floyd will not have died in vain," she told ET at the time. "Breonna Taylor will not have died in vain, and the other people who have been victims of police brutality will not have died in vain."

Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died in May after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than seven minutes as he repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. The incident was video taped and inspired a call for racial justice across the country and around the world.

"It awoke something in me that I knew was there," Williams said of the video. "[The video] ignited what was in me to want to fight for real change and to understand that I need to be with my people, with our allies, side by side, and fighting for real change and justice for George Floyd's family, and for the other families who have been victims of police brutality."